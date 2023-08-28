Local skatepark will see upgrades coming soon

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently graffiti was found at a Marietta skate park. The graffiti included many inappropriate words and symbols.

Owners and other local skaters say they have been trying to have the problem solved for years.

As of today, local skaters say Marietta’s Mayor, Josh Schlicher, has approved cameras being put up in the skate park to help deter vandalism.

Local skater, Adam Disalvo-Hoffmeyer says although the changes are coming he would still love to see more come for the youth.

”Let’s get stuff for kids. A big playground down there, that park needs a new playground. That playground is pretty old too. It would be great to see a gazebo, playground, camera, lights, even little barbecue pits,” said Disalvo-Hoffmeyer.

There is no timetable for when the cameras will be put up but park officials say they are being contracted out currently.

