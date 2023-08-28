Movement Monday with Stacy Houser: This week is for back to school!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout focuses on back to school! Houser says she knows schedule changes can be hard for kids. She shows us some easy moves kids, and their parents, can do in the morning to help wake everyone up and get everyone energized to start the day! This week’s moves only take about five minutes.

For these movements you will not need any extra equipment. Stacy reminds that you can do a certain number of reps if you’d like, but she prefers 20 second intervals.

Run in place- 20-30 seconds. You run in place, being light on your toes.

Rest - You can rest for 10-20 seconds or go straight into the next move.

Jumping jacks - 20 seconds. Modification - step one foot out and lift the same-side arm above your head. Repeat on other side.

Rest - 20 seconds.

Push-ups - 20 seconds. You can do a standard push-up, or you can modify. Modifications include resting your knees on the floor, doing the push-up from the wall, or if you don’t want to go on the ground - standing flys.

Burpees- 20 seconds. Go down to the ground, and then jump up. Modification - put your hands on the ground, step your feet back. To come up, step your feet in and stand up. Modification staying standing - bring your left knee up to 90 degrees and touch it with your right hand, alternate to the other side, bring your left foot up and touch with your right hand, alternate with the other side.

Repeat all movements - you can repeat the movements if you would like.

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.