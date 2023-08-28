Obituary: Clark, Marion Lee “Bud”

Marion Lee “Bud” Clark, 83, of Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the Charleston Area Medical Center.

He was born on February 5, 1940 in Parkersburg. Bud was retired from The Board of Education, where he was a bus driver and worked at Sears and Roebuck Company, having worked both jobs at the same time, with over 35 years of service. He loved sports and played and coached softball for several years. Bud grew up playing music, playing the bass and enjoyed playing music in church. He devoted his life to his faith and his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Sherri K. Dean (John) of Rockport, WV; his son, Forrest David Clark (Julie) of Marietta, OH; sister, Terry Buckland of Arizona; three grandchildren, Kaleb A. Dean (Taylor), Derek D. Clark (Felicity) and Rachel E. Lore (Andrew); four great-grandchildren, Preslee Clark, Madeline, McKenzie and Walker Lore; special niece, Gina M. Ritchie (Blaine); several nieces and nephews and his buddy, Buster his dog.

In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Jane Clark.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St., Parkersburg with Pastor Ralph Tisdale officiating. Interment will follow at the Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 -8:00 pm Monday and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Clark family.

