Obituary: Huck, Teresa “Tess” Nell Dailey

Teresa “Tess” Nell Dailey Huck, 76, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Friday, August 25, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 23, 1947, in Marietta, Ohio to Pearl and Nellie Worstell Dailey.

Tess was a 1965 graduate of Marietta High School. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Lowell, where she was active in the Catholic Women’s club. Tess was also a member of the Lowell American Legion Auxiliary. She volunteered for the Lowell Food Pantry and other community organizations. Tess loved playing cards, doing jigsaw puzzles and helping on the farm.

She is survived by her husband, Max Raymond Huck, whom she married on November 25, 1967; four children, Tylen Baker (Michael), Tracy Huck, Lance Huck, Tricia Allen (Chris); one granddaughter, Adalynn Allen; siblings, Katheryn Weihl (Gene) and Roy Dailey (Janet); sister in law, Terry Dailey many nieces, nephews and extended family; and her beloved dog, Zoe.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Hayden Huck; and four siblings, Ruth Irvine, Helen Harton, Margaret Bules and Larry Dailey.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, with The Rev. David Gaydosik. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with the Rosary recited at 4:00 p.m.

Her family would like to thank Shriver’s Hospice, Brea Earich, Tangela Gilchrist, and Lisa Stewart. Donations in her memory may be made to the L-A Fire & Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 406, Lowell, Ohio 45744 or the St. John’s School Foundation, 17654 St. Rt. 676, Marietta, Ohio 45750. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve Tess’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website at www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

