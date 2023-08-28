Obituary: Longwell Roger L.

Roger L. Longwell, 66, of Davisville, WV passed away Friday, August 25, 2023, at Ohio State University Hospital surrounded by his family.  He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late John E. Longwell and JoAnn (Lott) Kirk.

He worked for Walmart and was a member of Mount Olivet Masonic Lodge #3.  He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing poker.  He loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Pam Longwell; daughter Erica Longwell (Pat) of Davisville, WV; son Josh Longwell of Williamstown; five grandchildren Hannah, Zaylin, Nevaeh, Slade, and Ava; two stepsons Justin Tanner and Jarred Lynch; sister Wanda Fought (Jeff); sister-in-law Tina Longwell; step siblings Joe, Billy, and Jenny Kirk; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his stepfather Charles Kirk; brother Mike Longwell, and sister Angela Longwell.

Services will be Wednesday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Larry McKinney officiating.  Visitation will be Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM.

