Obituary: Noel Karen S.

Karen S. Noel, 71, of Vienna, WV, died on August 25, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV, as a result of a blood infection. She was born on June, 8, 1952, in Alliance, Ohio, to Betty and the late Bill Davis. She married George Richard “Dick” Noel on August 4, 1973, and gave birth to her daughters, Margo, in 1977, and Sarah, in 1980.

Following her graduation from Alliance High School she attended and graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and began her career as a graphic designer at Pappas Brothers Printing Company in Parkersburg. She later worked as a designer for Fahlgren’s Advertising Agency until she left the full-time paid work force to raise her daughters. She subsequently did free-lance art work for Chapman’s Printing Company, a role that allowed her to both utilize her artistic talents and to perform the task that was most important to her -- raising her daughters and spending time with her family.

When her daughters both became school age she decided to further her own education and enrolled at Parkersburg Community College to pursue an education degree through Glenville State College in the field of math. Following her graduation from college she began a 16-year teaching career at Federal Hocking High School in Stewart, Ohio, where she taught all levels of math, including AP Calculus.

She was an extraordinarily devout Christian who spent time reading her Bible daily. She was a faithful and deeply involved member of the First Baptist Church of Williamstown, where she loved being in the presence of her church family. There was nothing she enjoyed more than being in the presence of and teaching children, so the time that she spent assisting with the church’s youth group and her involvement with the Williamstown Elementary School’s Bible Club brought her tremendous joy and satisfaction.

She was the kindest, sweetest, most self-less person in the world. She was an eternal ray of sunshine who made friends everywhere she went. She loved to laugh and be in the presence of people, especially her family. She was incredibly proud of and adored her daughters and their families. The event that she most looked forward to every year was a beach trip (that always included a parasailing adventure) to the Outer Banks of North Carolina with her husband, her daughters, her sons-in-law, and her grandchildren. She was very disappointed that her recent health difficulties prevented her from participating in the beach trip this year but looked forward to resuming this annual family activity next summer.

She was also a strong and independent lady who instilled a similar sense of independence in her daughters. She approached life with the purest childlike sense of wonder and enthusiasm, and was always up for an adventure. She could find the silver lining in any cloud, and always looked on the bright side.

She adored her three grandchildren (who live in New York and New Jersey) and eagerly anticipated any opportunity to see them and spend time with them and the rest of her family. Any trip to NY and NJ to visit her family was certain to include a delivery of “Grammy’s homemade applesauce” to her grandchildren, and she arrived at Christmas every year with enough homemade cookies to feed an army and then some.

Karen is survived by her grieving spouse of 50 years, Dick Noel; her daughters, Margo Gardner (Aaron), Sarah Noel (Steve Cuttler); grandchildren, Noah Gardner, Clara Gardner, and Noel Cuttler; her mother, Betty Davis; her siblings and their spouses, Bruce Davis (Susan), Mary Monfort (Mike), and Joan Norman; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

If anyone wishes to make donations in Karen’s memory, she would be honored to have them directed to World Vision (through which she sponsored an adopted child) or to a children’s ministry at the First Baptist Church Williamstown.

Karen’s funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday September 2, 2023 at the First Baptist Church Williamstown. Burial will follow the funeral at Evergreen Cemetery North. Visitation will be at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM and Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church.

