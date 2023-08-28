Obituary: Smith, Gladys “June”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gladys “June” Smith, 85, of Parkersburg WV passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born June 17, 1938 in Munday, WV, a daughter of the late John M. and Anna M. Kelley Chadock. June had previously worked at Ralphs Market for several years. She loved her flowers, vegetable gardening, canning and going to yard sales.

She is survived by her children, Nicki Nickles (Rick) of Mineral Wells, Roger Smith (Michelle) of Parkersburg and James Smith of Mineral Wells; granddaughter, Sydney Smith; grandson, Zachary Smith; great-grandson, Elias Shaffer; friend, Kathleen Sandmeier and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Smith and five siblings.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
Sheriff: One man shot and killed in home invasion in Davisville
Vendors are set up selling crafts, food and other honey-related items and events.
West Virginia State Honey Festival hits city park
Patriot Point Affordable Housing Development will have 36 units.
An affordable housing development is coming to Parkersburg
First Friday events take place on the first Friday of every month from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Marietta Main Street prepares for fall First Friday themed events
No information is required to receive food and there is no limit on the number of times you can...
Food pantry continues to see increased need

Latest News

Roger L. Longwell
Obituary: Longwell Roger L.
Karen S. Noel
Obituary: Noel Karen S.
Marion Lee “Bud” Clark
Obituary: Clark, Marion Lee “Bud”
Obituary: Gibson, Billy Ray Jr.