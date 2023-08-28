Obituary: Smith, Gladys “June”

Gladys “June” Smith, 85, of Parkersburg WV passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born June 17, 1938 in Munday, WV, a daughter of the late John M. and Anna M. Kelley Chadock. June had previously worked at Ralphs Market for several years. She loved her flowers, vegetable gardening, canning and going to yard sales.

She is survived by her children, Nicki Nickles (Rick) of Mineral Wells, Roger Smith (Michelle) of Parkersburg and James Smith of Mineral Wells; granddaughter, Sydney Smith; grandson, Zachary Smith; great-grandson, Elias Shaffer; friend, Kathleen Sandmeier and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Smith and five siblings.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family.

