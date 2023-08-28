Obituary: Somerville, Denzil Glendon

Denzil Glendon Somerville, 98, of Williamstown, died August 25, 2023 at his home.

He was born July 22, 1925, in Auburn, WV, a son of the late James Franklin and Hattie Tingler Somerville.

Denzil attended Pullman High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and served from 1943 to 1946. After his discharge from the military, he worked at several garages as a mechanic in Auburn, WV. While living in Auburn, Denzil and his wife, Mary ran a movie theater that showed movies for free. He started working for Jefferson Moore in Parkersburg, before starting employment with E.I. DuPont in 1959 till his retirement in 1985. After retirement he achieved his lifelong dream of becoming a pilot. Denzil received his pilots license at the age of 60 and owned his own Cessna Plane.

He is survived by his daughter, Crista Mardene Haddix (Tim) of Statesville, NC; two sons, Glendon Steve Somerville (Debbie) and Mason Dee Somerville (Diana) all of Williamstown; grandchildren, John Stockwell, Mary Beth Yockel (Rich), James Somerville (Kari), Stephanie Halstead (Roy), Mark Somerville (Paige) and Daniel Somerville (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Kendra Halstead and Luke Somerville; and three step-grandchildren, April Beck (Jay), Mike Beck (Michelle) and Tracie Huggins (Brad).

In addition to his parents, Denzil was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Maxine Mason Somerville; brother, Hayes Somerville; and sister, Dicie Gangloff.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor Joe Spivy and Roy Halstead officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am till 1:00 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.