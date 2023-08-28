Obituary: Yerkey, Kimberley Ann

By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 28, 2023
Kimberley Ann Yerkey, 55, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at her residence.

She was born February 28, 1968, in Melbourne, FL, a daughter of the late Everett Earl Sr. and Wilma Maxine (Hayes) Higgins.

Kimberley graduated from North Marion High School with the class of 1986, she then went to work as a truck driver for Yost Trucking for many years. She enjoyed riding her Harley, cars and trucks, especially Ford Mustangs. She was always driving very unique vehicles. She also liked working on her farm with her chickens, goats, and ducks. Her favorite pastime was taking care of and spending time with her grandbabies.

She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Roger Yerkey; children, Aaron Ocheltree of Virginia Beach, VA, Ashley Ocheltree of Newark, DE, Jason Ocheltree (Latece) of Fairmont, WV, and Jonathan Ocheltree (Courtney) of Fairmont, WV; grandchildren, Daniel and Justin Wilcox, Jackson, Alexander, Stephen, Chloe, Alexis, Jacob, and Joseph Ocheltree; siblings, Everett Higgins Jr. of Pennsboro, WV, and Brian Higgins (Goldie) of Pinegrove, WV; many loving nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Sophia.

Services will be held at 2pm on Monday, August 28, 2023, at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV, with Corey Eline officiating. Burial will follow in the McCullough Cemetery in Tyler County. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 11a-2p at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

