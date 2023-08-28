Parkersburg man found guilty of sexual abuse

Mathew S. Gabbert
Mathew S. Gabbert(North Central Regional Jail)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A man from Parkersburg was found guilty of a sex crime.

Mathew S. Gabbert, 57, was charged with one count of sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony.

The incident related to the charge occurred between January 1996 and January 1997.

Gabbert subjected his victim to sexual contact without consent.

He was found guilty by Judge Jason Wharton on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Gabbert’s bond was revoked. He was transported to North Central Regional Jail.

Gabbert is charged with a second count of sexual abuse that will likely go to trial at a future date.

