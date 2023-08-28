Students to return to Fort Frye Local Schools on Sept. 15 amid ongoing construction

School is set to start in the Fort Frye Local District next Tuesday.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - School is set to start in the Fort Frye Local District next Tuesday.

Fort Frye is starting later than some neighboring school districts due to ongoing construction at its schools.

The district’s three elementary schools, high school, and middle school are all getting new security vestibules.

Superintendent Stephanie Starcher said the vestibules will create more layers people have to pass through to get into the main part of the schools.

Starcher said another major construction project is adding more walls and doors inside Beverly Center Elementary.

Starcher said the school was built with an open classroom concept in mind, which she said has some drawbacks.

“There were classrooms that not only didn’t have walls and a door, but they also didn’t have a corridor or hallway access to get into those classrooms. So, we were walking in through one classroom to get to another classroom. It was very disruptive, a lot of safety concerns with that.”

Starcher said the construction work has been delayed by having to wait for supplies.

She said she hopes most of it will be complete by the end of the calendar year.

Despite the delays, Starcher said teachers and staff are ready and excited for students to return next week.

