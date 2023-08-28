Washington County church recovers from vandalism

By Chase Campbell
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHURCHTOWN, Ohio (WTAP) - A Washington County is church is recovering from an act of vandalism last week.

On the morning of Aug. 21, Father Walter Heinz of Saint John the Baptist Church in Churchtown entered the church to prepare for mass. He didn’t expect to find a lectern knocked over, pages torn from the church’s missal, and the paschal candle destroyed.

The Washington County Sheriffs Office responded to the crime swiftly and three people have been charged in connection with the vandalism. Father Heinz said the Church has mostly recovered and replaced the damaged items.

Still, he said the crime was upsetting for him and the parish. “Just like anyone else, you feel violated. I mean, when somebody violates something as sacred and holy as this is and cherished by these good people for so many, many years. The ladies came in for mass and I told them we couldn’t have mass,” Heinz said.

Heinz said women from the parish volunteer to clean up the mess. There’s no visual evidence left of the vandalism.

Still, Father Heinz said this experience taught them to lock the church at night.

Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks said he believes the crime was motivated by the possibility of financial gain, and not by any anti-Catholic sentiment.

