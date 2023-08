Washington County November Election races, candidates announced

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – November is a big month for politics in Washington County.

Several big races will decide who holds key positions at the county and municipal levels.

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

Some of the races on the ballot include municipal court judges, mayors, city council seats, township trustees, school board members, and more.

Below is a full list of races and the candidates who have announced they are running.

Judge of Municipal Court

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Shoshanna Brooker

Randall Jedlink

Mayor - BELPRE CITY

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Susan J. Abdella (R)

Romel Henderson (D)

Alan Millhone

James Nelson

President of Council - BELPRE CITY

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Larry K. Martin (R)

Member of Council at Large - BELPRE CITY

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 3 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

David E. Ferguson (R)

Nathaniel S. Godfrey (R)

Michael L. Lorentz (D)

Penne L. Riffle (R)

City Director of Law - BELPRE CITY

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Thomas P. Webster (D)

Mayor - MARIETTA CITY

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Anne Labes

Joshua D. Schlicher (R)

President of Council - MARIETTA CITY

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

David Grande (D)

Susan L. Vessels (R)

Auditor - MARIETTA CITY

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Alison Arocho

Sherri J. Hess (R)

Member of Council At Large - MARIETTA CITY

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 3 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

William Farnsworth (D)

Harley Noland (D)

Kevin M. Paskawych (D)

Ben Rutherford

Cassidi Shoaf (R)

City Director of Law - MARIETTA CITY

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Paul G. Bertram, Iii (R)

Mayor - BEVERLY VILLAGE

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Jim Ullman

Member of Council - BEVERLY VILLAGE

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 2 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Derrick Huck

Edgar L. Kegley, Jr

Board of Public Affairs-Beverly - BEVERLY VILLAGE

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 2 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Stacey N. Brooks

Rodney J. Strahler

Mayor - LOWELL VILLAGE

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Charity Clutter

David Hanes

Clerk - Treasurer - LOWELL VILLAGE

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

NO CANDIDATE FILED

Member of Council - LOWELL VILLAGE

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 2 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Steven Weber

Board of Public Affairs-Lowell - LOWELL VILLAGE

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 2 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

NO CANDIDATE FILED

Mayor - LOWER SALEM VILLAGE

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

NO CANDIDATE FILED

Clerk - Treasurer - LOWER SALEM VILLAGE

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

NO CANDIDATE FILED

Member of Council - LOWER SALEM VILLAGE

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 2 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

NO CANDIDATE FILED

Mayor - MACKSBURG VILLAGE

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

NO CANDIDATE FILED

Clerk - Treasurer - MACKSBURG VILLAGE

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

NO CANDIDATE FILED

Member of Council - MACKSBURG VILLAGE

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 2 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

NO CANDIDATE FILED

Mayor - NEW MATAMORAS

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Shane M. Bellville

Terry A. Dunn

Clerk - Treasurer - NEW MATAMORAS

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

Carol Evans Danver

Member of Council - NEW MATAMORAS

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 2 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Jane Beattey

John W. Bellville

Jay Berentz

Chase Cline

Rick Dusky

Danny Lemasters

Paul Joseph Spears

Board of Public Affairs - NEW MATAMORAS

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 2 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

William F. Creighton

Joseph Farnsworth

Township Trustee - ADAMS TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Joshua Harris

Township Fiscal Officer - ADAMS TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

Carrie Tullius

Township Trustee - AURELIUS TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 UNEXPIRED TERM TO END 12/31/25

Randy Hesson

Markel D. Smith

Township Trustee - AURELIUS TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Denver Hesson

Bill Mincks

Township Fiscal Officer - AURELIUS TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

Darla L. Haas

Township Trustee - BARLOW TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 UNEXPIRED TERM TO END 12/31/25

Charles F. Seaman

Township Trustee - BARLOW TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

John P. Hannan

Township Fiscal Officer - BARLOW TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

Jack H. Marks

Township Trustee - BELPRE TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Dan A. Mason

Township Fiscal Officer - BELPRE TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

Paula M. Smith

Toni L. Smith

Jenni Young

Township Trustee - DECATUR TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Rick Kemper

Trent Yoho

Township Fiscal Officer - DECATUR TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

Rebecca Layfield

Township Trustee - DUNHAM TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Aaron Fleming

Dustin Maze

Township Fiscal Officer - DUNHAM TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

Garry Marks

Township Trustee - FAIRFIELD TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Patrick E. Gates

Township Fiscal Officer - FAIRFIELD TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

Martin B. Clark

Township Trustee - FEARING TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Becky Moore

Township Fiscal Officer - FEARING TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

Beth Bauerbach

Township Trustee - GRANDVIEW TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Robert B. Shapley

Township Fiscal Officer - GRANDVIEW TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

Jody Buegel

Kimberly Ann Butler

Township Trustee - INDEPENDENCE TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Michael Dalrymple

Township Fiscal Officer - INDEPENDENCE TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

Karen L. Eddy

Township Trustee - LAWRENCE TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

David R. Lauer

Township Fiscal Officer - LAWRENCE TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

Jerrilyn Kirkbride (WRITE-IN)

Township Trustee - LIBERTY TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Kevin A. Greene

Samuel Harris

Leroy A. Schroeder

Township Fiscal Officer - LIBERTY TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

Miranda Fleeman

April D. Greene

Jeanne M. Kerns

Judy Mercer

Township Trustee - LUDLOW TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Ryan Grimes

Jarod L. Kiggans

Brent Weckbacher

Township Fiscal Officer - LUDLOW TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

Jeanetta Berentz

Township Trustee - MARIETTA TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 UNEXPIRED TERM TO END 12/31/25

Mike Hill

Township Trustee - MARIETTA TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Jerry Stevens

Township Fiscal Officer - MARIETTA TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

NO CANDIDATE FILED

Township Trustee - MUSKINGUM TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Chris Archer

Bill Mason

Alex Pfaff

Brian E. Pracht

Township Fiscal Officer - MUSKINGUM TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

V Pamela Lankford

Township Trustee - NEWPORT TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Robert B. Edgar

Rick Seevers

Township Fiscal Officer - NEWPORT TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

Bonnie Hockenberry

Township Trustee - PALMER TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Richard A. Adams

Township Fiscal Officer - PALMER TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

Shannon Rae Schott

Township Trustee - SALEM TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Clinton Miller

Dustin Schott

Township Fiscal Officer - SALEM TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

Janet Bever

Township Trustee - WARREN TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Dan Foy

Paul Mason

Joseph Wellspring

Township Fiscal Officer - WARREN TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

Amy Mckenzie

Paula J. Webb

Township Trustee - WATERFORD TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Doug Mccutcheon

Township Fiscal Officer - WATERFORD TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

Lori Schilling

Township Trustee - WATERTOWN TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Joe Huck

Township Fiscal Officer - WATERTOWN TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

Annette Schott

Township Trustee - WESLEY TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Tyler Hearn

Township Fiscal Officer - WESLEY TWP

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 04/01/24

Tracy J. Kennedy

Membr of Governing Board of Educational Service Center - OHIO VALLEY ESC

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Mary R. Hess

Trina L. Jackson

Member of Board of Education - BELPRE CITY SCHOOL

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 2 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Larry Lorentz

Frank Meredith

Cathy Odonnell

Member of Board of Education - CALDWELL EXEMPTED

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 2 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Donna Fogle

Randy Lowe

Justin Seebach

Denitra Warner

Member of Board of Education - CALDWELL EXEMPTED

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 UNEXPIRED TERM TO END 12/31/25

Brandon Crock

Member of Board of Education - FORT FRYE LOCAL

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 2 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Karri Schilling

Kevin L. Worthington

Member of Board of Education - FRONTIER LOCAL

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 2 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Anthony Brooker

Adam Snyder

Member of Board of Education - MARIETTA CITY SCHOOL

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 2 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Russell Garrison

Member of Board of Education - MORGAN COUNTY SCHOOL

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 2 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

NO CANDIDATE FILED

Member of Board of Education - WARREN LOCAL

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 2 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Jesse C. Roush

Debbie West

Adam J. Wynn

Member of Board of Education - WOLF CREEK LOCAL

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 3 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Greg Adams

Hugh A. Arnold

Jerry L. Barnett

Member of Board of Education - WOLF CREEK LOCAL

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 UNEXPIRED TERM TO END 12/31/25

Matthew M. Hansell

First Ward Council Member - BELPRE FIRST WARD

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Alexandra M. Lowe (WRITE-IN)

William W. Locke

Second Ward Council Member - BELPRE SECOND WARD

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Erica Campbell (WRITE-IN)

Richard Seebaugh (WRITE-IN)

Third Ward Council Member - BELPRE THIRD WARD

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Lyndsay Dennis

Fourth Ward Council Member - BELPRE FOURTH WARD

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

John J. Ambrozy

First Ward Council Member - MARIETTA FIRST WARD

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Michael J. Scales

Second Ward Council Member - MARIETTA SECOND WARD

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Bret Allphin

Third Ward Council Member - MARIETTA THIRD WARD

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Bill Gossett

Fourth Ward Council Member - MARIETTA FOURTH WARD

VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 1 - TERM COMM 01/01/24

Geoff Schenkel

