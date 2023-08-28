Wood County Commissioners discuss project to help property damaged by landslide

By Chase Campbell
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council is taking some steps to help a Wood County property owner harmed by a landslide in 2020.

In April 2020, a landslide knocked one house in the neighborhood off its foundation. The house had to be condemned, and the homeowner had to vacate.

Three years later, the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council is starting to take action to help the property owner. Commission President Blair Couch said the council has two projects in the works with support from FEMA: one to build a retaining wall to prevent landslides, and one to tear down the condemned home.

“We live in a hilly area,” Couch said. “We’ve heard of other people’s houses getting destroyed by landslides. And that’s what FEMA does, come in and help those. We don’t want to see other houses at risk out there; that’s the real key.”

Joel Davis of the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council said the FEMA-backed project would provide financial compensation to the property owner. Davis said the owner’s insurance didn’t cover the damage to his property.

Also discussed at Monday’s county commission meeting was an appointment to the Wood County Alternative Transportation Council.

