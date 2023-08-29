Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently waiting for the Dollar General to open this morning.”(Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (Gray News) – Employees at a Dollar General in Louisiana were surprised to find an alligator at the store’s front door on Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office said they were contacted about the alligator before the store opened in the morning.

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently waiting for the Dollar General to open this morning.”

It’s unclear where the animal was moved.

Plaquemines Parish is located south of New Orleans, where alligators are abundant.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities release name of man shot in Davisville altercation
Mathew S. Gabbert
Parkersburg man found guilty of sexual abuse
Washington County Board of Elections
Washington County November Election races, candidates announced
Washington County church recovers from vandalism
Washington County church recovers from vandalism
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for 5 counties due to flooding

Latest News

Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel...
University of North Carolina graduate student left building right after killing advisor, police say
FILE - The logo for 3M appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock...
3M agrees to pay $6 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from US service members
Deaf, autistic man Darius Matthews hit and killed by car in DeKalb County
‘I wouldn’t wish this pain on anybody’: Deaf, autistic man struck, killed by car, family says
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP...
10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions