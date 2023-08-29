Amputee athlete from Little Hocking to run in Columbus Marathon

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Matthew Hill was a senior at Warren Local High School when he learned he had childhood cancer.

“It was a incredibly difficult time,” Hill said. “Being a senior in my second semester, it was not something I was planning on, not something anybody was expecting. But when it came, when I heard those words, ‘You have cancer,’ it came as a shock. And it was a very numbing feeling.”

Hill started chemotherapy, and doctors had to amputate his right leg below the knee to slow the progression of the cancer. Hill said that during the course of his treatment, he contracted an infection that nearly killed him.

“Fortunately, thanks to an incredible medical team at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, they were able to save my life and help me pull through,” he said. “And at first, it was questionable as to whether I would regain mental or physical function ever again. In fact, there were some doctors that thought I may never walk again.”

Thanks to good treatment and physical therapy, Hill said he was walking within weeks of waking up from a coma. Since then, he’s gone on to do more than walking too, running half marathons and competing in power lifting events. Now, he has his eyes set on the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon.

“I looked at it as, what’s something I’m not built to do?” Hill said. “What’s something that should be impossible for me? Well, last October when I decided this, I was nearly a 300 pound power lifter with one leg, and so about the craziest thing a guy like that can go out and do is try to run a marathon.”

In the run-up to the marathon, Hill has already raised almost $20,000 for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Hill said that along with raising money to help kids battling the same circumstances he overcame, he wants his participation in the marathon to serve as an inspiration. “I feel that anything I can do to help get them through this battle, but more importantly to show them that there is life after cancer, to show them that they can still go out and find their passion and their purpose, and they can chase their dreams, and live whatever life they want to,” Hill said.

