Belpre City Council looks at legislation addressing aggressive panhandling

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that will give police enforcement measures they can take on aggressive panhandlers.

This could include a citation for disorderly conduct and up to a fourth degree misdemeanor charge, according to Police Chief Michael Stump. He said that, whether or not an officer gives a panhandler a verbal warning first, is up to their discretion.

Legislation Sponsor Lindsay Dennis said that the ordinance defines aggressive panhandling as acting in a way that could intimidate a reasonable person. For instance, touching people without consent, blocking the path of people who they’re asking for money, following people who walk away from them, blocking the continuous flow of traffic, or making threatening statements or gestures.

Stump said the legislation was inspired by incidents of aggressive panhandling in our area.

“Approaching people as they’re leaving, you know, a restaurant or a grocery store and harassing them for money. You know, when they’re asked to leave, they don’t leave. When they’re asked to leave a person alone, they continue to press that person, asking for more money or donations,” he elaborated.

Stump said that, if the panhandler is on private property, the property owner could trespass the person and, if that panhandler comes back, they could be charged criminally.

This ordinance would be adding a section focusing on panhandlers to already existing legislation on peddlers and solicitors.

