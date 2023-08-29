Boys & Girls club welcomes new site director

Mary Barbara Hanna is the new site director of the club’s Marietta site.
Mary Barbara Hanna’s background is in adult learning and development.
Mary Barbara Hanna’s background is in adult learning and development.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Boys & Girls Club of Washington County welcomed a new site director.

Mary Barbara Hanna is the new site director of the club’s Marietta site.

Hanna’s background is in adult learning and development.

She says her role is to use her education and experience to work with the club’s youth development professionals.

“So, while I spend time making sure they have the opportunity to develop professionally they get to pass that on to the kids and our members through their own actions, their words and the way they comport themselves if you will, I think it makes for a very strong program.”

She says volunteers are needed to help ensure the children have a safe and fun place to go to after school.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities release name of man shot in Davisville altercation
Mathew S. Gabbert
Parkersburg man found guilty of sexual abuse
Washington County Board of Elections
Washington County November Election races, candidates announced
Washington County church recovers from vandalism
Washington County church recovers from vandalism
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for 5 counties due to flooding

Latest News

Amputee athlete from Little Hocking to run in Columbus Marathon
Amputee athlete from Little Hocking to run in Columbus Marathon
Washington County man declared incompetent to stand trial for 1995 double homicide
Washington County man declared incompetent to stand trial for 1995 double homicide
West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston.
Gov. Justice appoints board members for West Virginia First Foundation
The DAV department of Ohio recently made a line item which allows the department to give grants...
Mobility project receives grant from DAV department of Ohio