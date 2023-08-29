Boys & Girls club welcomes new site director

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Boys & Girls Club of Washington County welcomed a new site director.

Mary Barbara Hanna is the new site director of the club’s Marietta site.

Hanna’s background is in adult learning and development.

She says her role is to use her education and experience to work with the club’s youth development professionals.

“So, while I spend time making sure they have the opportunity to develop professionally they get to pass that on to the kids and our members through their own actions, their words and the way they comport themselves if you will, I think it makes for a very strong program.”

She says volunteers are needed to help ensure the children have a safe and fun place to go to after school.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.