Crews respond to Marietta structure fire

(Associated Press)
By Laura Bowen and Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Crews are responding to a structure fire in Marietta.

According to the City of Marietta’s Facebook page, the fire is near the intersection of Third Street and Wooster Street.

The fire started sometime around 3:30 p.m.

Marietta Fire Department is responding to the scene.

Wooster Street between Third Street and Fourth Street is closed at this time.

The City of Marietta is urging people to stay clear of the area.

WTAP will have a reporter on the scene.

We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities release name of man shot in Davisville altercation
Mathew S. Gabbert
Parkersburg man found guilty of sexual abuse
Washington County Board of Elections
Washington County November Election races, candidates announced
Washington County church recovers from vandalism
Washington County church recovers from vandalism
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for 5 counties due to flooding

Latest News

Maxwell Molessa for The Toss Around
The Toss Around: Maxwell Molessa
November is a big month for politics in Washington County.
Washington County November Election races, candidates announced
Mathew S. Gabbert, 57, was charged with one count of sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony.
Parkersburg man found guilty of sexual abuse
The name of the man who was shot and killed during an incident in Davisville has been released.
Authorities release name of man shot in Davisville altercation