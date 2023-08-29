Crews respond to Marietta structure fire

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Crews are responding to a structure fire in Marietta.

According to the City of Marietta’s Facebook page, the fire is near the intersection of Third Street and Wooster Street.

The fire started sometime around 3:30 p.m.

Marietta Fire Department is responding to the scene.

Wooster Street between Third Street and Fourth Street is closed at this time.

The City of Marietta is urging people to stay clear of the area.

