Gov. Justice appoints board members for West Virginia First Foundation
The 11 members of the West Virginia First Foundation Board will control nearly 3/4 of the funds the state receives from opioid settlements.
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice has announced his appointments to the West Virginia First Foundation Board.
The 11 members of the West Virginia First Foundation Board will control nearly 3/4 of the funds the state receives from opioid settlements. The state is set to receive over $1 billion.
Local governments across the state elected six board members to represent their regions earlier this summer.
The governor appointed the remaining five:
- Matt Harvey - Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney representing Region 2
- Jeff Sandy - Former Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, Certified Fraud Examiner, and Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist, representing Region 3.
- Dora Stutler - Harrison Superintendent of Schools Representing Region 4
- Alys Smith - Attorney and Philanthropist representing Region 5
- Greg Duckworth - Raleigh County Commissioner and retired State Trooper representing Region 6
The appointments will have to be approved by the state senate.
