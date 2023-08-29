Gov. Justice appoints board members for West Virginia First Foundation

The 11 members of the West Virginia First Foundation Board will control nearly 3/4 of the funds the state receives from opioid settlements.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice has announced his appointments to the West Virginia First Foundation Board.

The 11 members of the West Virginia First Foundation Board will control nearly 3/4 of the funds the state receives from opioid settlements. The state is set to receive over $1 billion.

Local governments across the state elected six board members to represent their regions earlier this summer.

The governor appointed the remaining five:

  • Matt Harvey - Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney representing Region 2
  • Jeff Sandy - Former Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, Certified Fraud Examiner, and Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist, representing Region 3.
  • Dora Stutler - Harrison Superintendent of Schools Representing Region 4
  • Alys Smith - Attorney and Philanthropist representing Region 5
  • Greg Duckworth - Raleigh County Commissioner and retired State Trooper representing Region 6

The appointments will have to be approved by the state senate.

