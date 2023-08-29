Mobility project receives grant from DAV department of Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Disabled American Veterans Department of Ohio awarded a grant to the Washington County Mobility Project.

The DAV department of Ohio recently made a line item which allows the department to give grants to military veteran mobility programs.

DAV Chapter 52 commander Ron Hudson received a grant today for the work he is doing for the Washington County Mobility Project.

“DAV is going to issue the mobility program $5,000 because he’s doing a good job and we want to help veterans,” said Jim Crawford. “So, congratulations sir on behalf of the commander. Please accept this check and I tell you this won’t be the only check this year. We are going to put you in later on because I know you are going to continue on. Veterans it doesn’t matter why you got out or how you got out, you are a veteran.”

The programs provide disabled veterans and their families equipment to increase their mobility and quality of life.

Emily Maze of the Veterans Services Office shared a story of one of the first veterans the program assisted.

“He would wait for his daughter to get out of bed before he even got out of bed because he was in a push chair. I asked him if he needed a wheelchair, and he said yes. We got him a power chair and he smiled ear to ear while doing donuts in the parking lot. You could tell it was already impacting his life but the next morning he got out of bed by himself and got in his chair and went to dollar general got all of the supplies for breakfast. He then made breakfast for his family before they were even up in the morning which he hadn’t done in years.”

West Virginia veterans are also eligible for help from the mobility project.

Project details can be found by contacting mobilityproject@wcvsc.com or call 704-371-4427.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.