MOV counties receive funding for mental health and addiction crisis services

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – Several Mid-Ohio Valley counties will receive funding through the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (MHAS).

The funds are aimed at strengthening mental health and addiction crisis services.

The funding was announced on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.

In the Mid-Ohio Valley:

· Athens-Hocking-Vinton ADAMH (Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health) Board will receive $489,876. The funds will serve Athens, Hocking, Vinton, Gallia, Jackson, and Meigs Counties.

· Fairfield County ADAMH Board will receive $538,166. The funds will serve Fairfield, Athens, Hocking, Vinton, Licking, Knox, Coshocton, Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike, and Ross Counties

· Muskingum Area Mental Health & Recovery Services Board will receive $6,000,000. The funds will serve Coshocton, Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, and Perry Counties.

· Muskingum Area Mental Health & Recovery Services Board will receive an additional $5,385,000 to serve Jefferson, Belmont, Harrison, Monroe and Muskingum, and Washington Counties.

A total of $90 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds was awarded to the state of Ohio.

OhioMHAS will oversee the coordination of the grants in collaboration with county Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health (ADAMH) Boards. As a part of the planning process, Boards were required to work with community partners (service providers, law enforcement, hospitals) to identify local needs and gaps in their regional crisis systems and to develop collaborative projects to add capacity statewide.

