Obituary: Alkire, Clair Wayne

Clair Wayne Alkire, 74, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away on August 26, 2023, at his residence.

Wayne was born December 23, 1948, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Paul David and Pauline Alma Miller Alkire.

Wayne was a U.S. Army veteran. After serving his country, he began his career with O. Ames, in Parkersburg, where he worked until its closing.

Wayne had attended St. Marks United Methodist Church and he was a member of the American Legion Post 15, in Parkersburg. He loved meeting with his McDonalds of Belpre group every Tuesday and Friday. He enjoyed building things and was always helping others.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Carol L. Alkire; son Clair Wayne Alkire Jr. (Deanna), of Cleveland, OH, daughter Jennifer Miller (Don), of Belpre; grandchildren Doug Guns, Justin Miller, Cory Miller (Sorcha) and Staci Miller (Kelli); great grandson Brantley Miller; sister Jane Deem (Larry), of Belpre; nephew Steven Deem (Leanne); great nephews Sammy, Kaleb and Aaron Deem and Brandon Allen.

Funeral services will be 11am Saturday September 2, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Rev. David Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery Belpre, with military honors by American Legion Post 15. Visitation will be Friday from 2-4 and 6-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post 15 in Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

