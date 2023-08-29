Obituary: Boyles, Thomas “Tom” Edward

Thomas “Tom” Edward Boyles, 63, of Belpre passed away on August 26, 2023, at his residence.

Tom was born December 12, 1959, in Bellaire, OH, a son of the late Edward Burns and Helen Irene Palmer Boyles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years Louise Boyles; his father-in-law Robert Hopps; a brother-in-law William “Bill” Jordan.

Tom had worked as a diesel mechanic in Parkersburg. He was a longtime former member of the Lions Club. Tom enjoyed RC racing, fishing, playing guitar, being a mechanic and watching westerns.

He is survived by his son David Boyles (Priscilla) of Belpre; daughter Beth Schlund (Albert) of Fayetteville, AR; grandchildren Jacob Schlund and Olivia Schlund; brother Timothy Boyles (Cassie) of Navarre, OH; sisters Vickie Glass (Kevin) of Powhatan Point, OH and Dixie Milosavljevic (Peter) of Beallsville, OH; mother-in-law Beverly Hopps and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1pm Wednesday August 30, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery, Belpre. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Belpre Lions Club P.O. Box 164 Belpre OH, 45714. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

