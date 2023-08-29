Obituary: Durham, William Lewis

William Lewis Durham
William Lewis Durham(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

William Lewis Durham, born July 24, 1942 in Memphis, Tenn. passed away on August 27, 2023 in hospice at Elison Assisted Living in Reno, OH after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Patricia, his son William Durham Jr. (Lois) of Bono, AR and his sister Patty Sue Gant of Bartlett, TN and several nieces and nephews. William was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War as well as a police officer for 30+ years serving with the Memphis, TN and W. Memphis, AR Police Departments. He and his wife resided in Williamstown for the past 13 years. Graveside services will be conducted at 10:30am, Saturday Sept. 2, 2023 at the Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown. W.Va.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Durham family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities release name of man shot in Davisville altercation
Mathew S. Gabbert
Parkersburg man found guilty of sexual abuse
Washington County Board of Elections
Washington County November Election races, candidates announced
Washington County church recovers from vandalism
Washington County church recovers from vandalism
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for 5 counties due to flooding

Latest News

Obituary: Gutberlet, Janice S.
Thomas "Tom" Edward Boyles
Obituary: Boyles, Thomas “Tom” Edward
Clair Wayne Alkire
Obituary: Alkire, Clair Wayne
Obituary: Robertson, Richard “Tex”