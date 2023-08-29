Obituary: Durham, William Lewis

William Lewis Durham, born July 24, 1942 in Memphis, Tenn. passed away on August 27, 2023 in hospice at Elison Assisted Living in Reno, OH after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Patricia, his son William Durham Jr. (Lois) of Bono, AR and his sister Patty Sue Gant of Bartlett, TN and several nieces and nephews. William was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War as well as a police officer for 30+ years serving with the Memphis, TN and W. Memphis, AR Police Departments. He and his wife resided in Williamstown for the past 13 years. Graveside services will be conducted at 10:30am, Saturday Sept. 2, 2023 at the Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown. W.Va.

