Obituary: Gustke, Marie

Marie Gustke, 96, of Coolville, passed away on August 26, 2023, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born, October 20, 1926, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Carl and Bertha Gephart Brethauer.

Marie was the co-owner of various businesses for 68 years in the Belpre community. She and her husband owned the Gustke Department Store, Belpre V & S Variety Store, Gustke True Value Hardware and was sole owner of the Gustke Memory Mall. She was baptized in November 1926, at her Red Hill home. She joined the church choir in 1944 and was also a member of LWML and Sewing Servants. Marie was very active in many other of her church activities and events. Marie was also a member of the Belpre Chamber of Commerce, Belpre Historical Society and the Little Hocking Garden Club.

She is survived by her children Barbara Chenoweth (Gary) of VA, Carl Gustke (Debbie) of AR, Janis Gustke of Coolville and Norma Short (Rod) of NC; she was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Gustke, a brother Harold Brethauer and 2 sisters Freda McGirr and Alberta Brethauer.

Funeral services will be 11am Saturday September 2, 2023, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, with Rev, Daniel Golden officiating. Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery in Belpre. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7pm and Saturday from 10am until the time of the service, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3500 Broad St., Parkersburg, WV. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or to the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com. Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre is assisting with arrangements.

