Obituary: Gutberlet, Janice S.

Janice S. Gutberlet, 83, of Marietta passed away at 9:35 pm, Monday, August 28, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born May 15, 1940, in Marietta a daughter of Merle L. Heslop and Jessie I. Cronin Heslop.

Janice has been employed at Marietta College in the Housekeeping Department and was a member of The Evergreen Bible Church.

On June 28, 1959, she married Earl F. Gutberlet who preceded her in death on May 21, 2012. Surviving are her 3 sons: Merle (Lori) Gutberlet of Columbus, Earl (Linda) Gutberlet of Spartansburg, PA and Michael “Mick” (Cheryl) Gutberlet of Greer, SC; 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Deborah Huffman, brother Ralph Heslop and sister Karen Wagner.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday (Sept. 1) at the Evergreen Bible Church with Pastor Steve Thibault officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family will greet friends on Thursday from 6 until 8 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home and at the church one hour before the service. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

