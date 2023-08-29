Obituary: Hall, Donald R. “Don”

Donald R. “Don” Hall, of Williamstown, WV passed away peacefully on August 23, 2023, at his home surrounded by his wife and her Angels.

He was a son of the late Crandle V. and Virginia M. Hall also of Williamstown.

Don was well known for his used car sales business, Hall’s Auto Sales. He opened his business in 1967 and remained a strong presence in the local used car market until his retirement in 2017.

Don was a devoted Williamstown High School sports fan. As an alum, he donated to every sports team that asked for his support. He was proud of his hometown and his hometown sports teams.

As a young man, Don was a talented dirt track race car driver. He won many races at the Belpre Dragstrip, Ohio Valley Speedway and the Skyline Speedway.

Don was also known to race on blacktop tracks in his famous Volkswagon “Hound Dog Hummer”. Always proud of his accomplishments, Don loved showing off his many trophies to friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Ann Adkins Hall, who he referred to as “my one and only, love of my life”; their fur baby, Smokey Joe; siblings, Sarah McVaney of Ocala, FL, Richard (Judy) Hall of Williamstown, WV and Susan (Gilbert) Schenkel of Marietta, OH; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mount Tom Road, Marietta, OH 45750.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Monday, August 28, 2023 at the Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth St. Parkersburg, with Pastor William Cottrell, Pastor Dwight Brohard and Pastor Robert Feathers officiating. Visitation will be held 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm Sunday at the funeral home.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted by Don’s family to assist with arrangements. Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with his loved ones.

