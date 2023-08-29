Obituary: Metz, Raymond L.

Raymond L. Metz, 70, of Grantsville, WV, went to be with the Lord on August 25, 2023, at Miletree Nursing Home.

He was born on July 2, 1953, in Grantsville, WV, a son of the late Wesley Clayton Metz and Leatha Lenore Sidwell Metz Keener. He is survived by his wife Deloris Sturms Metz of 46 years, children, Michael Harris of North Carolina, Michele Murray of Billings, WV, Traci Bukowski and Kathy Jo Grey of Ohio, 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Also a very special pet “Miss Kitty”, brothers, Richard, Jimmy, Jr, and Bobby Keener, sisters, Bessie Basnett, Mary Ann Keener, and Deloris Foster.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son Charlie Ray Metz.

He was a mechanic and could fix about anything. He enjoyed helping everyone and working at the food pantry. He cherished spending time with his family.

A funeral service will be at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Alfred Hickman officiating. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Bethlehem Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.