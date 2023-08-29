Obituary: Robertson, Richard “Tex”

Richard “Tex” Robertson, age 86, passed away on August 27, 2023, surrounded by loved ones at his residence in Pennsboro, WV.

Tex was born in Lisbon, OH, a son of the late Richard B. “Dick” and Neva B. “Peachie” Schofield Robertson on September 19, 1936.

Tex was a former Pennsboro High school 1954 graduate. While in school Tex played football, basketball, and baseball. He played outside linebacker in the 1954 North/South LKC Allstar Game.

Upon graduating from school he went to work at Fruehauf Trailer Company from 1954 to 1956 in OH. He then became an Operating Engineer for Tassey Coal Company running Dragline alongside his father, in Thomas/Davis, WV. In 1959 he went to work at Union Carbide, Sistersville, WV where he retired with 39 years and 10 months service. In 1965 he bought his family farm, Redwing Farm, where he loved raising beef cattle for many years alongside his son and best friend, Mark Robertson.

Tex is a 50 year member of the Harmony Lodge No. 59 AF&AM. He also attended Pennsboro United Methodist Church in Pennsboro and Mt. Olivet Church in Finch.

Tex is survived by his son, Richard Mark Robertson (Beth), daughter Karen Lynn Villers (Dave), daughter Deborah Kay White (Toby) all of Pennsboro, WV: Grandchildren, Brittany Lynn Williams (Chris), David Alexander Villers (Julie), Leandra Paige Parsons (Mark), Richard Corey Robertson (Ashley), Garrett Christopher Villers, Tanyon Haze White and Warren Trever White; Precious Great Grandchildren, Theodore Emmett Parsons, Daisy Eloise Parsons, Bridger Alexander Villers, and Richard Arlo Robertson, who carries on the Richard Robertson namesake tradition.

In addition to his parents, Tex was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Anne Reed Robertson; Sister Betty Jean Nichols; Brother Retired Colonel James Rex Robertson and Brother John Carl Robertson.

The family would like to say thank you to the wonderful caregivers who took excellent care of Tex in his final years.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the McCullough Rogers Funeral Home, Pennsboro, with Thomas McCullough officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Finch, WV. Friends may call from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to send a memorial may send donations in Memory of Richard Tex Robertson to; Pennsboro United Methodist Church, 601 Main St. Pennsboro, WV, 26415

