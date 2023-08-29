Obituary: Smith, Robert “Bob”

Robert “Bob” Smith, 88, of Washington, WV passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born January 17, 1935 in Jackson County, Leroy, WV.

He attended New Life Baptist Church in Belleville. Bob enjoyed beekeeping and watching hummingbirds.

Bob is survived by his three children, Larry Smith (Joyce), Tammy Province (Donald “Duck” Ramsey), and Patty Fluharty; one sister, Fay Moore; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Opal Milhoan Smith; one son, Robert E. “Bubba” Smith; three sisters, Freda Barnes, June Newhouse, and Reva Smith; and one brother, Carl Smith.

Funeral Services will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM with Scott Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St. is honored to serve the Smith family.

