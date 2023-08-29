The Toss Around: Maxwell Molessa

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For this week’s edition of The Toss Around I traveled to the reigning state football champion Williamstown Yellow Jackets.

I spoke with quarterback, Maxwell Molessa, about his future plans, expectations for this season and more.

Williamstown started the season at Ravenswood and won 62-6, this week they will have their home opener against Webster County, Friday, September 1 at 7 p.m.

