The Toss Around: Maxwell Molessa

For this weeks edition of The Toss Around we traveled to Williamstown to speak to state champion QB, Maxwell Molessa.
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For this week’s edition of The Toss Around I traveled to the reigning state football champion Williamstown Yellow Jackets.

I spoke with quarterback, Maxwell Molessa, about his future plans, expectations for this season and more.

Williamstown started the season at Ravenswood and won 62-6, this week they will have their home opener against Webster County, Friday, September 1 at 7 p.m.

