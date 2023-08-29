Two arrested in Meigs County drug bust

Austin Johnson was one of two men arrested after being investigated at a vacant house.
Austin Johnson was one of two men arrested after being investigated at a vacant house.(Racine Village Marshal's Office)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) – Two men are behind bars after being investigated at a vacant house.

Keith Myers, of Racine, Ohio, was arrested on a warrant out of Meigs County Court, a warrant out of the Middleport Mayor’s Court, and tampering with evidence. Custody of Myers was relinquished to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, according to a statement from the Racine Village Marshal’s Office.

Austin Johnson, of Racine, Ohio, was arrested for possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, and a hidden compartment in a motor vehicle.

Both men were arrested around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

Officers with the Racine Police Department investigated a group of people at a vacant residence on Main Street.

Three individuals were questioned by law enforcement and provided conflicting reasons on why they were on the property, according to the Racine Village Marshal’s Office.

In addition to the three people, there was a vehicle on the property. Consent was given by the vehicle owner to search it. Drug paraphernalia, Narcan, scales, and illicit drugs were located in plain view, according to the Racine Village Marshal’s Office.

The owner of the vehicle was released from the scene.

The Racine Police Department, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, and the Middleport Jail all assisted with the arrests and investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities release name of man shot in Davisville altercation
Mathew S. Gabbert
Parkersburg man found guilty of sexual abuse
Washington County Board of Elections
Washington County November Election races, candidates announced
Washington County church recovers from vandalism
Washington County church recovers from vandalism
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for 5 counties due to flooding

Latest News

MOV counties receive funding for mental health and addiction crisis services
Crews respond to Marietta structure fire
Maxwell Molessa for The Toss Around
The Toss Around: Maxwell Molessa
November is a big month for politics in Washington County.
Washington County November Election races, candidates announced