Two arrested in Meigs County drug bust

RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) – Two men are behind bars after being investigated at a vacant house.

Keith Myers, of Racine, Ohio, was arrested on a warrant out of Meigs County Court, a warrant out of the Middleport Mayor’s Court, and tampering with evidence. Custody of Myers was relinquished to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, according to a statement from the Racine Village Marshal’s Office.

Austin Johnson, of Racine, Ohio, was arrested for possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, and a hidden compartment in a motor vehicle.

Both men were arrested around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

Officers with the Racine Police Department investigated a group of people at a vacant residence on Main Street.

Three individuals were questioned by law enforcement and provided conflicting reasons on why they were on the property, according to the Racine Village Marshal’s Office.

In addition to the three people, there was a vehicle on the property. Consent was given by the vehicle owner to search it. Drug paraphernalia, Narcan, scales, and illicit drugs were located in plain view, according to the Racine Village Marshal’s Office.

The owner of the vehicle was released from the scene.

The Racine Police Department, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, and the Middleport Jail all assisted with the arrests and investigation.

