Washington County man declared incompetent to stand trial for 1995 double homicide

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man charged for his alleged involvement in a 1995 Washington County double homicide has been declared incompetent to stand trial.

Scott Hickman of Waterford stands charged with four counts of aggravated murder and two counts of murder for his alleged involvement in the homicides of Kimberly Fulton and her 17-month-old son Daniel in March of 1995.

Hickman’s attorney James Owen filed a motion for a competency evaluation for his client earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Judge Mark Kerenyi ruled that Hickman is incompetent to stand trial at this time, based on a competency evaluation completed by psychologist Dr. Andrew Reisner.

“Based upon the report, what I am going to have to do is find that the defendant is not capable of understanding the nature and objective of the proceedings against him,” Kerenyi said. “He is not capable of assisting in his defense. He does have, apparently, schizoaffective disorder, with his most prominent symptom being severe thought disorder.”

Based on the report, Kerenyi says that Hickman could be restored to competency if he receives treatment.

At this time, no treatment facility is able to take Hickman in, according to defense attorneys. He was returned to the Washington County Jail.

