Belpre local is selected to join the Ohio attorney general’s Teen Ambassador Board

By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A Belpre High School junior has been selected to join Attorney General Dave Yost’s Teen Ambassador Board.

Jasmine Wright will join selected teens from across Ohio to sit down with state officials and discuss issues teens face locally and throughout the state. The goal is to work on those challenges and figure out how state officials can help.

Wright was ecstatic when she found out she made the board. Her first calls were to her mom and the school officials who encouraged her to apply.

“I ran into her classroom like ‘Ms. Edgar look Ms. Edgar look!’ I called Mr. Greenley and I was like ‘Mr. Greenley I got it!’ I called my mom and I’m like ‘mom this is the day you have to drive me to Columbus! It’s our first meeting,’” she remembered.

Wright is most looking forward to meeting like-minded people who want to make a difference.

She said she hopes to tackle poverty in Belpre and getting help for their school buildings - something the levy has aimed to do for years.

