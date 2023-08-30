Belpre woman arraigned for complicity to murder

Michelle Burton
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A Belpre woman remains in custody following a $1 million bond for complicity to murder.

Michelle Burton was arraigned before Judge Linda Warner in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas.

Burton entered a not guilty plea to charges of complicity to murder in the death of Tina Johnson.

Law enforcement responded on August 8 to a Pomeroy residence where Johnson had been found deceased. According to police, she had been stabbed multiple times.

Burton was indicted on a total of nine felony counts including complicity to murder, tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice.

Burton is scheduled for a jury trial on October 31 at 8 a.m.

Also indicted on murder is Charles Burton, the spouse of Michelle Burton. Charles Burton is facing indictments on murder carrying the death penalty. Charles Burton is scheduled to be arraigned on August 31 on those indictments.

