Deputies find man dead at golf course in Vienna


Deputies say it appeared that the man that died had a medical emergency while operating a zero-turn mower.(Alex Semancik)
By Phyllis Smith and Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Deputies responded to 2701 River Road in Vienna, which is listed as Minibel Par 3 Golf Course, at 12:45 p.m. in reference to a tractor having rolled over and the operator believed to be deceased.

A 77-year-old man was found over a hillside in close proximity to the Ohio River.

According to the report made by Sheriff Lieutenant Derek Cross, it appeared possible that the man had a medical emergency while operating a zero-turn mower, which caused the mower to experience a loss of control.

The name of the victim will be released later after the notification of family and friends. He was from Vienna.

The incident is still under investigation as to the cause of the event.

