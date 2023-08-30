GRIT economic development program expanding in Appalachian Ohio

GRIT economic development program expanding in Appalachian Ohio
By Chase Campbell
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TRIMBLE, Ohio (WTAP) - An economic development program that seeks to connect people with good-paying jobs in their local communities is expanding into Appalachian Ohio counties.

Rep. Jay Edwards (R - Nelsonville) visited Trimble High School in Athens County on Wednesday to participate in a roundtable discussion about the Growing Rural Independence Together project.

Growing Rural Independence Together (GRIT) is a state-funded project that aims to help people get good jobs that they’re suited for within their communities. The program started in just five Ohio counties, but Edwards say that funding in the state’s new budget is allowing the program to spread through counties throughout southeastern Ohio.

Edwards says the program will help prepare young people in Appalachian Ohio to move onto good careers after completing their education.

“Sometimes in schools, we lose sight of what the actual goal is, and that is move on, move these kids on to opportunities, and into a job, and into the workforce,” It’s organizations like GRIT that we’re very proud of and we think is able to kind of fill the gap of making sure that we’re focusing on that.”

The program helps high school students prepare for careers.

It also has opportunities for adults, including outreach aimed at community colleges and universities and drug court programs.

