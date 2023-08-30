Leavitt’s annual First Responder Appreciation Picnic

Leavitt's annual First Responder Appreciation Picnic
Leavitt's annual First Responder Appreciation Picnic(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Firefighters, EMS, and police officers showed up hungry to Leavitt’s Funeral Home to thank them for their support.

The eighth annual first responder appreciation picnic filled Leavitt Family Center full of good food for first responders; and agencies catching up with each other.

One of the owners of Leavitt, Stephen Leavitt, sees this annual picnic as a way for Leavitt to give back to the first responders for all that they do.

“Our staff is very appreciative. Obviously we work with the first responders quite a bit in what we do, so we just wanted to thank them,” said Leavitt.

Vienna Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Scholl is very thankful for the support the community offers.

“It means a lot to us because we really appreciate the ways that they support us. Wood County is really blessed to have the support of the (community for the) first responders that we do. We are not like the rest of the world where people look down on first responders. It’s really greatly appreciated,” said Scholl.

The annual picnic shows first responders that their work doesn’t go unnoticed.

“We just wanted to thank all of the first responders in our community. This is a way to support them and thank them for all the hard work that they do,” said Leavitt.

The funeral home plans on holding another one next year for first responders.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to Marietta structure fire
Deputies say it appeared that the man that died had a medical emergency while operating a...
Deputies find man dead at golf course in Vienna
Joshua Bean, 27, and Michelle Bean, 20, have both been charged with child neglect creating risk...
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed; 2 charged
Austin Johnson was one of two men arrested after being investigated at a vacant house.
Two arrested in Meigs County drug bust
Washington County man declared incompetent to stand trial for 1995 double homicide
Washington County man declared incompetent to stand trial for 1995 double homicide

Latest News

Memorial Bridge reopens Thursday
Memorial Bridge set to reopen
The road will be closed overnight (Wednesday, August 30) and into the morning of Thursday,...
Temporary closure of 6th Street in Parkersburg
A ceremony will start at 10 am.
Memorial Bridge will reopen Thursday
Robert Anthony Thomas, 47, of Parkersburg, was sentenced for the distribution and attempted...
Parkersburg Man Sentenced to Prison for Child Pornography Crime