Leavitt’s annual First Responder Appreciation Picnic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Firefighters, EMS, and police officers showed up hungry to Leavitt’s Funeral Home to thank them for their support.

The eighth annual first responder appreciation picnic filled Leavitt Family Center full of good food for first responders; and agencies catching up with each other.

One of the owners of Leavitt, Stephen Leavitt, sees this annual picnic as a way for Leavitt to give back to the first responders for all that they do.

“Our staff is very appreciative. Obviously we work with the first responders quite a bit in what we do, so we just wanted to thank them,” said Leavitt.

Vienna Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Scholl is very thankful for the support the community offers.

“It means a lot to us because we really appreciate the ways that they support us. Wood County is really blessed to have the support of the (community for the) first responders that we do. We are not like the rest of the world where people look down on first responders. It’s really greatly appreciated,” said Scholl.

The annual picnic shows first responders that their work doesn’t go unnoticed.

“We just wanted to thank all of the first responders in our community. This is a way to support them and thank them for all the hard work that they do,” said Leavitt.

The funeral home plans on holding another one next year for first responders.

