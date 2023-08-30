Marietta house is severely damaged in fire

Local fire departments responded to a Marietta house fire.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Marietta, Ohio (WTAP) - A house fire broke out on Wooster Street near its intersection with Third Street on Tuesday afternoon.

From what officials have told WTAP, there seems to be no serious injuries. However, one person was transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

The damage to the house, however, was severe with significant damage to the second floor and attic.

Marietta Fire Chief C.W. Durham said that the back of the house was the most heavily impacted. It was heavily involved when the fire department got there.

One local who noticed the smoke while visiting a nearby store can attest to that.

“I saw the flames way up there yes. They were way up there. Smoke, flames, all of it in the back,” he said.

Durham told WTAP that the cause of the fire is currently unknown. It will be investigated.

