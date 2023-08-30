Marietta police prepare new therapy dog for school district

Phoenix is an 11-week-old Bernedoodle being brought in to work at Marietta City School’s after the unexpected passing of the department’s first therapy dog River.
Therapy dog Phoenix
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Training is underway for the Marietta Police Department’s new therapy dog Phoenix.

Phoenix is an 11-week-old Bernedoodle being brought in to work at Marietta City School’s after the unexpected passing of the department’s first therapy River.

School Resource Officer Robert Sury said the addition of Phoenix to help his family through the grieving process of River’s passing.

“River passed in July. It was hard on our family, and it was hard on the kids, but luckily it didn’t happen during school time. So, it was a little easier to get things out and let people know what happened.”

Sury said therapy dogs improve student relationships with SRO’s as well helping de-escalate stressful situations.

“They would come up to River and starting petting River and we would engage them in conversation, so it’s a big barrier breaker. I took her up today to the high school in the office area and the seventh graders really loved River and they got to see Phoenix to pet her and she did really good with the kids. She’s going to work out awesome.”

He said Phoenix will be in the halls full-time after several months of training.

