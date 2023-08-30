Marietta works to modernize city cemetery

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Geophysical surveys are continuing at Mound Cemetery.

The work helps identify available land for potential projects such as a columbarium.

Ohio Valley Archeology identified grave sites in the cemetery last week using a magnetometer, which detects the earth’s magnetic fields.

Jarrod Burks of OVA says an electromagnetic induction meter and ground penetrating radar are being used for the remainder of the scans.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher said the work will also update an aged system.

“Really take the documents we have and modernize the system, so we don’t have file cards and filing cabinets anymore. We can actually digitalize everything that we have in the exact locations. That way we put it out on the internet that we way if someone in California doing research of Marietta online will be able to determine where their ancestors or any others are buried in the cemetery and are other cemeteries Oak Grove and Harmar as well.”

Mound cemetery is developed around the base of a prehistoric Adena Native American burial mound.

Scans are being done around the perimeter of the mound but not the mound itself.

