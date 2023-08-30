Memorial Bridge set to reopen

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Memorial Bridge is set to open Thursday, Aug. 31, following the restoration project.

Crews are putting final touches on the Memorial Bridge project that has taken about a year and a half to complete.

The Parkersburg Bridge Partners will be holding a grand opening ceremony for the bridge Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

General manager of the bridge Terry Velligan shares some of the many events they have lined up for the ceremony.

“After that we will have a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome the newly rehabbed Memorial Bridge. Then we will have a precession. We have a few classic cars that are going to line up, and do the processional. We have the presentation of colors that’s exciting,” said Velligan.

Following the bridge reopening you can travel across the bridge until the end of September for no cost.

After that point you will either need a transponder or pay by plate.

To get a transponder you can visit www.mymovpass.com, call the Parkersburg Bridge Partners at 855-643-4389, or stopping at their office which is currently located at 2001 Garfield Ave.

