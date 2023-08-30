Obituary: Buffington, Edward E. Jr.

Edward E. Buffington Jr, 58, of Waverly, WV passed away August 28, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Parkersburg to the late Edward E. and Eileen Jean Allman - Buffington. He was a 1982 graduate from Parkersburg South High School and went on to work and retire at Englander Bedding.

Ed is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly Buffington, of 35 years; one son, Chad Buffington (Nikki); two sisters, Mari Miller (Donnie) and Crystal Buck (Larry); a brother, Perry Buffington (Mandy); two grandchildren, Harley and Wyatt Bennett; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Joe Hurst.

Ed was loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed classic cars, spending time with friends and family, and cuddling all the dogs his wife brought home over the years. He was known to be a loyal and dependable man and make life-long friends. He was always eager to lend a hand whenever needed. He had a very ornery personality and smile, and often had a corny joke ready. You could always count on him for a good laugh.

The family would also like to take this time to shine a light on the importance of being an organ donor, as he received a kidney and pancreas at the age of 31. The family had an additional 27 years with him that allowed him to be able to see his son grow into a man that he was very proud of. The family strongly encourages being an organ donor. A memorial service will be held at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 6:00 PM. Visitation will be from 4-6 PM at the funeral home.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Buffington family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.