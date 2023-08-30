Obituary: Haynes, Denver Keith, Jr.

Denver Keith Haynes, Jr. of Washington, West Virginia died at WVU Camden Clark Hospital, Parkersburg, West Virginia on August 28th.

Keith was born July 9, 1940, in Charleston, West Virginia, the son of Denver Keith Haynes, Sr. and Eunice Henrietta McCoy Haynes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Benjamin W. Haynes. Keith is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joyce Kline Haynes, his son Frank Kline Haynes (Marilee) of Huntersville, North Carolina, his daughter-in-law Donell Haynes of Ripley, West Virginia, his brother Scot (Debora) of Hermitage, Tennessee, and six grandchildren: Davis, Will, and Sia of Ripley, West Virginia and Charlie, Sara, and Anna of Huntersville, North Carolina.

Keith graduated from Dunbar High School, Dunbar, West Virginia and attended West Virginia State College, Institute, West Virginia. He served proudly for four years in the United States Air Force, stationed in Dover, Delaware. Keith was in the shoe business for 42 years, starting with Marwyn’s Shoes in Paoli, Pennsylvania. He moved to Irvin Shoes in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and then Pettrey’s Shoes in Parkersburg. He started Shoes Limited in Parkersburg in 1981 and retired in 2006. He was known throughout the area as the “go-to shoe man”. He also enjoyed his second career as a courtesy driver for the Wharton Auto Group.

Keith was a member of The Memorial Church of the Good Shepherd—the city’s pink church—for over 49 years. He served the church as an acolyte director, a member of the vestry, an usher, and assisted with the food ministry for the homeless.

Keith was a devoted father and showed his support by coaching little league baseball and sponsoring the team. He also led a group of church acolytes to the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. for West Virginia day. He proudly wore hats and sweatshirts for Virginia Tech, Clemson, Purdue, and West Virginia Wesleyan where his children and grandchildren attended.

Although Keith was a native West Virginian, through his wife he learned to love the rolling hills of north central Pennsylvania. He was especially fond of the local foods from that area.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, at Memorial Church of the Good Shepherd with The Reverend Gene Sheppard officiating. Burial will follow in the West Virginia National Cemetery at Grafton, WV, where military rites will be observed.

His family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Memorial Church of the Good Shepherd discretionary fund.

