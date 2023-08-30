Obituary: Janetos, Susan Rae

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Susan Janetos, 66, of St. Mary’s, WV died August 28, 2023, at Camden Clark Hospital after her four month battle with lung and throat cancer. She was born September 12, 1956 to Andrew and Ruth Cowan, who will greet her, with open arms, at Heaven’s gate.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister-in-laws, Pat Voegtle and Barb Voegtle.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jim Janetos of St. Mary’s, WV; her one and only son, Andy Janetos (Brittany), two grandchildren, Caraline Janetos and Carson Kirkland, all of Vienna, WV; brothers, Roy Voegtle and Clay Voegtle, both of Chicago, IL; and several close friends, Janet (Tripi) Johnson, Sue (Neveau)Elmzen, Janet (Payne) Shianna, Diana (Payne) Koch, Debbie (Arndt) Platz, and Laura (Link) Coombs.

Sue started her life journey in Skokie, IL, where she made lifelong friendships that she held very close to her heart, Once married and had her son, whom she had longfully hoped for, they relocated to Gurnee, IL, where lots of memories and love was shared. After the birth of her adored granddaughter, they made the move to West Virginia to be close to her beloved son and his family. She loved her family and friends, long talks, exploring new places, and giving to her loved ones in the most thoughtful and creative way. She will be forever missed and cherished.

Per her wishes, there will be a private ceremony at the Presbyterian Church in St. Mary’s, WV for her close family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to Marietta structure fire
Deputies say it appeared that the man that died had a medical emergency while operating a...
Deputies find man dead at golf course in Vienna
Joshua Bean, 27, and Michelle Bean, 20, have both been charged with child neglect creating risk...
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed; 2 charged
Austin Johnson was one of two men arrested after being investigated at a vacant house.
Two arrested in Meigs County drug bust
Washington County man declared incompetent to stand trial for 1995 double homicide
Washington County man declared incompetent to stand trial for 1995 double homicide

Latest News

Obituary: Stansberry, Joseph Arnold
Denver Keith Haynes, Jr.
Obituary: Haynes, Denver Keith, Jr.
Obituary: Somervill, Darrin Wayne
William Lewis Durham
Obituary: Durham, William Lewis