Obituary: Janetos, Susan Rae

Susan Janetos, 66, of St. Mary’s, WV died August 28, 2023, at Camden Clark Hospital after her four month battle with lung and throat cancer. She was born September 12, 1956 to Andrew and Ruth Cowan, who will greet her, with open arms, at Heaven’s gate.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister-in-laws, Pat Voegtle and Barb Voegtle.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jim Janetos of St. Mary’s, WV; her one and only son, Andy Janetos (Brittany), two grandchildren, Caraline Janetos and Carson Kirkland, all of Vienna, WV; brothers, Roy Voegtle and Clay Voegtle, both of Chicago, IL; and several close friends, Janet (Tripi) Johnson, Sue (Neveau)Elmzen, Janet (Payne) Shianna, Diana (Payne) Koch, Debbie (Arndt) Platz, and Laura (Link) Coombs.

Sue started her life journey in Skokie, IL, where she made lifelong friendships that she held very close to her heart, Once married and had her son, whom she had longfully hoped for, they relocated to Gurnee, IL, where lots of memories and love was shared. After the birth of her adored granddaughter, they made the move to West Virginia to be close to her beloved son and his family. She loved her family and friends, long talks, exploring new places, and giving to her loved ones in the most thoughtful and creative way. She will be forever missed and cherished.

Per her wishes, there will be a private ceremony at the Presbyterian Church in St. Mary’s, WV for her close family.

