Obituary: Marks, Brenda K.

Brenda K. Marks, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, August 28th, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born April 6th, 1947 to Roy D. and Annabell Hoover King in Sutton, WV. She was a 1964 graduate from Clay County High School.

Brenda enjoyed cooking, reading, movies, and most of all taking care of her family. She loved all holidays, especially Christmas, and always made it special for everyone. She was kind, quiet, loving, compassionate, patient, strong, and made everyone feel special and loved. Brenda was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church for over 50 years.

She greatly enjoyed a loving, close relationship with her daughter, grandson, and granddaughter. She was very proud of them and spent all the time she could with them. She also enjoyed time with her son-in-law, who was always making her smile and laugh. She thought the world of him. She loved her family and friends greatly, and enjoyed a special relationship with her sister.

Brenda was married to the late Paul Marks on October 30th, 1965 and they spent 45 wonderful years together. Throughout her life she worked for Glenville State College, Union Carbide, Walker Systems, Greenlees Company and American Star Painting.

She is survived by one daughter, Karen Smith (Nathan); one sister, Bonita Brown (Bill); and two grandchildren, Tristan and Alyssa.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by a brother, Roger R. King.

Funeral services will be Friday, September 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street with Rev. Brian Boley officiating. Burial will follow at Harmony Baptist (Sand Fork) Cemetery in Gilmer County. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the funeral home.

