Obituary: Phillips, Carl L.

By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 30, 2023
Carl L. Phillips, 78, of Williamstown passed away at his home at 3:44 am, Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

He was born on March 10, 1945, in Summit, WV, a son of Homer and Fay Pugh Phillips.

Carl was a member of the U. S. Army Reserves.  He had been employed by Fenton Art Glass and was a Methodist by faith.

On May 13, 1965, he married Beatrice Bennett who survives with 2 sons, Carl L. (Jennifer) Phillips of Parkersburg and Scott (Jessie) Phillips of Williamstown, 4 grandchildren and several brothers and sisters.  His parents and several brothers and sisters preceded him in death.

At his request, he will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

