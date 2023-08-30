Obituary: Raines, Deborah Renee

Deborah Renee Raines, 39, of Marietta, Ohio and formally of Pickens, SC passed away August 27, 2023 from Pancreatic Cancer. She fought and struggled hard after the news for the past year with her treatments. She was definitely a fighter to the end.

She was born to James Harold and Betty ( Hunnicutt ) Raines on October 19, 1983 in Greenville, SC. She was the mother to 3 Boys, Braydin LeCroy, Taylor LeCroy, and Bryson Raines all of Marietta, Ohio. Deborah believed in them and had their back for anything they encountered.

After graduating 2001 from Pickens High School in Pickens, SC, where she was a member of the JR ROTC program for 4 years, she spent most of her short life as a Pharmacy Technician. They included Ingles Pharmacy in Liberty, SC and Kroger Pharmacy in Marietta, Ohio after she moved here in 2015. She was passionate about her career and loved her co-worker family.

Deborah had 1 brother, Reggie ( Jenn ) Raines of Marietta, Ohio. She was the proud Aunt to Logan and Zach Raines of Marietta, Ohio and held a special place in her heart for her 1 and only favorite niece Katy Gee of Williamstown, WV. Deborah also loved to visit and spoil her 4 Great Nieces ( Audrey, Paisley, Aleah, Georgia) and the only Great Nephew ( Ryan ). She lite up when those little ones was around her.

Deborah was predeceased by her Father, James Harold Raines at the early age of 9. She was his “Little Squirrel”, cause of weighing 3lbs when she was born.

At Deborah’s request a private Celebration of Life with family, Co-Workers and friends will be held at a later date. Some of her ashes will be scattered in the mountains of the Carolinas with a special request being the Fred W. Symmes Chapel better known as “Pretty Place” in Cleveland, SC at a later date as well.

The entire family wants to thank all the co-workers from Krogers Pharmacy, Marietta Memorial Hospital, Strecker Cancer Center, Amedisys Hospice. Special friends Theresa Schramm, Jane Phillips, Kim Wolfert, Lena Johnson, and Alisha Bertram for all their support during her battle of Cancer.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

