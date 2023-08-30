Obituary: Stansberry, Joseph Arnold

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Joseph Arnold Stansberry, 64, of Smithville, died August 28, 2023 at his residence.

He was born August 17, 1959 at Parkersburg, the son of the late Joe Landon and Emma Jean Hardbarger Stansberry.

Arnold was a farmer and enjoyed hunting, farming, riding motorcycles and spending time with his grandson.

He is survived by two children, Penny Carter (Dustin) of Mt. Zion, and Benjamin Stansberry (Joanna) of Smithville; siblings, Mawahna Gifford of Burnt House, Dorna Jean Fleming (Freddy) of Burnt House, Betsy Mitchell (Jeff) of King Knob, Douglas Stansberry (Mary) of Lawford, Rodney Stansberry (Lori) of Ashland, TN, Charlotte Ferguson (Lee) of West Union, John Stansberry of Lawford, Joel Stansberry of KY and Judy Kerby (Lyle) of Elizabeth; grandson, Zackary David Stansberry and step-grandchildren, Ruger and Kaitlin Carter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Lynn Stanley Stansberry.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville.  Burial will follow in the Hardman Chapel Cemetery, Smithville, WV.  Friends may visit at the funeral home, Thursday from 4-8 PM.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.  In lieu of flowers donations should be sent to the Ritchie County High School FFA, 201 Ritchie County School Road, Ellenboro, WV 26346.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to Marietta structure fire
Deputies say it appeared that the man that died had a medical emergency while operating a...
Deputies find man dead at golf course in Vienna
Joshua Bean, 27, and Michelle Bean, 20, have both been charged with child neglect creating risk...
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed; 2 charged
Austin Johnson was one of two men arrested after being investigated at a vacant house.
Two arrested in Meigs County drug bust
Washington County man declared incompetent to stand trial for 1995 double homicide
Washington County man declared incompetent to stand trial for 1995 double homicide

Latest News

Obituary: Phillips, Carl L.
Edward E. Buffington Jr.
Obituary: Buffington, Edward E. Jr.
Obituary: Raines, Deborah Renee
Brenda K. Marks
Obituary: Marks, Brenda K.