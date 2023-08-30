Obituary: Stansberry, Joseph Arnold

Joseph Arnold Stansberry, 64, of Smithville, died August 28, 2023 at his residence.

He was born August 17, 1959 at Parkersburg, the son of the late Joe Landon and Emma Jean Hardbarger Stansberry.

Arnold was a farmer and enjoyed hunting, farming, riding motorcycles and spending time with his grandson.

He is survived by two children, Penny Carter (Dustin) of Mt. Zion, and Benjamin Stansberry (Joanna) of Smithville; siblings, Mawahna Gifford of Burnt House, Dorna Jean Fleming (Freddy) of Burnt House, Betsy Mitchell (Jeff) of King Knob, Douglas Stansberry (Mary) of Lawford, Rodney Stansberry (Lori) of Ashland, TN, Charlotte Ferguson (Lee) of West Union, John Stansberry of Lawford, Joel Stansberry of KY and Judy Kerby (Lyle) of Elizabeth; grandson, Zackary David Stansberry and step-grandchildren, Ruger and Kaitlin Carter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Lynn Stanley Stansberry.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville. Burial will follow in the Hardman Chapel Cemetery, Smithville, WV. Friends may visit at the funeral home, Thursday from 4-8 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com. In lieu of flowers donations should be sent to the Ritchie County High School FFA, 201 Ritchie County School Road, Ellenboro, WV 26346.

